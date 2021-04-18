No IOC confirmation for Bach visit to Japan in May

Berlin, April 18 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday didn't confirm another visit of its president Thomas Bach to Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

An IOC spokesman said that no dates have been set for such a visit, DPA reported.

Citing sources close to the matter, Japan's Kyodo news agency had reported on Saturday that Bach would attend a torch relay ceremony in Hiroshima on May 17 and meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the next day.