No official request from BCCI to advance Test series: ECB

A news report in ESPNcricinfo.com on Thursday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had approached ECB to advance the Test series by a week to provide September window for the IPL.

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday said it has not received any request from the Indian cricket board to advance the Test series so as to create a window for the completion of the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, an ECB spokesperson told IANS, "We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of Covid-19, but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five Test series as is scheduled."

There are 31 matches remaining in this year's IPL and the BCCI is searching for a window to complete the tournament.

India begin their Test series on August 4 and end the series on September 14.

The opening Test is in Trent Bridge from August 4-8. It will be followed by Tests at Lord's (August 12-16), Headingley (August 25-29), The Oval (September 2-6) and Old Trafford (September 10-14).

India are set to depart for England on June 2 in a charter flight. They begin the England tour with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18-22.

--IANS

kh/