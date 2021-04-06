No quarantine training camp in Bundesliga for now: DFL

From a medical perspective, such a measure is not considered necessary at present, the DFL said. However, it reserved the right to revisit the decision at a later point in the current season, DPA reported.

Frankfurt, April 6 (IANS) The German football league (DFL) decided on Tuesday that the Bundesliga and second division clubs won't have to go into a mandatory quarantine training camp.

"Temporary waiving the measure, the executive committee follows a recommendation of the task force for sports medicine and special match operations. The procedure has also been agreed (upon) with the Football Commission," the DFL said.

The idea of a quarantine training camp for professional football was supposed to guarantee the season would finish on schedule in the face of the infection figures amid an increasingly tight schedule.

A decision in favour of a quarantine training camp would require eight days' notice. Most recently, the Kicker magazine reported that the planned quarantine training camps, which are intended to prevent further cases within professional teams, could take place from April 14 to 26.

This would secure three matchdays (29, 30, 31), which will take place within 10 days between April 16 and 25.

According to information, however, the quarantine could also take place towards the end of the season, as the scheduling difficulties would then be even greater if matches were cancelled due to the relegation matches, the German Cup final (May 13), the Champions League final (May 29) and the upcoming Euro tournament.

The Bundesliga season is set to end on May 22, and the second division a day later. Recently, there had been some cancellations in the lower tier due to coronavirus cases.

The DFL has, however, has also tightened its safety approach with new measures. Once the incidence rate reaches 35 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, rapid antigen tests would be carried out on every day of training and travel, in addition to the obligatory PCR tests.

