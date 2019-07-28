No regrets, says Iniesta on leaving Barcelona

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta said he has 'no regrets' over making a move from Barcelona to the J1 League side.

"No, no regrets. It's a very strong word to label it as that. I've always said it. If I had felt the desire or the strength to continue playing in Barcelona I would've loved to come here a year later playing for Barca against Vissel, but my moment ended," Goal.com quoted Iniesta, as saying.



Iniesta played against his former club Barcelona in a friendly on Saturday. Barcelona won the match by 2-0 as Carles Perez scored twice in the game.

Iniesta also stated: "Now, I'm in another place enjoying it in another way. I enjoyed the game, seeing my team-mates, it makes me very happy and I have a nice memory of it."

Although admitting that he enjoyed playing against Barcelona, Iniesta said it was a 'bit strange' to face his ex-teammates.

"It has been a bit strange. Instead of having them as partners, I had to face them. But the truth is that I enjoyed and savoured it. In general, the team hasn't performed badly. I'm happy for such a day, it's a special day," he said. (ANI)

