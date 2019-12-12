North Kashmir Cricket Premier League organised in Kuligam

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): With normalcy rapidly returning to the Kashmir Valley, North Kashmir Cricket Premier League was organised in Kuligam.

Eight teams from the region participated in the tournament.

"Cricket season in valley is gaining great support from youth. North #Kashmir Cricket Premier League was organised at Kuligam. 08 teams from the region competed for the trophy. Excellent display of sporting & competitive spirit #IndianArmy @kheloindia #ArmyAndYouth @Tiny_Dhillon," Chinar Corps Indian Army tweeted.Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely "normal" and hit out at the Congress saying that the party is more concerned about "political activity" in the region than the people there."The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress' condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired and no one died due to it," Shah said in Lok Sabha.In August, the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)