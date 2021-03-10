North West to compete in elite Div 1 in South Africa

NWC Chief Executive Officer HP Prinsloo said the association is extremely proud to be part of the new CSA Domestic structure.

Potchefstroom (South Africa), March 10 (IANS) North West Cricket is proud to have been chosen as part of the top eight teams of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) domestic cricket structure, and it will compete with the top unions in Division 1 in a new and exciting domestic structure.

"This announcement comes at the back of a highly competitive bid process that compelled us to pay close attention to all the factors that are necessary to ensure sustainable, professional cricket teams countrywide," he said.

The announcement came on Monday during a virtual CSA press conference. Before the press conference, the various cricket unions presented a detailed strategic plan to a CSA Restructuring committee, whose decision was then approved by the CSA Interim Board. NWC now forms part of the top eight teams set to play Division 1 cricket for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

"As the official custodians of cricket in the province, North West cricket is fully committed to upholding its core values which are supported by continuous efforts to create opportunities and build support structures that make cricket accessible to all. The new domestic structure will not only strengthen and solidify our existing relationships, but also open avenues for us to form new bonds," said Prinsloo.

For years, North West has made sure that it constructs world class facilities that made it possible to deliver world standard sporting events.

"It is through this record of excellence that Potchefstroom has affirmed its position as the preferred training ground for international teams to train during their off-season period," said NWC Administrator Archie Pretorius.

Early this year, NWC hosted a successful first-class tournament in a Bio-Secure Environment. "We look forward to hosting the semi-pro BSE in a week's time," Pretorius said.

