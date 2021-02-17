NorthEast look to stay ahead in playoff race (Match Preview 98)

NorthEast have three more matches left to play this season and are on 26 points. They are one-point behind third-placed Hyderabad, on whom they have a game in hand, and two points ahead of FC Goa in fifth place.

Bambolim (Goa), Feb 17 (IANS) NorthEast United are in the thick of the race for the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs and will be hoping to stay ahead of the chasing pack with a win against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday at the GMC Stadium.

They are unbeaten in the last six games under coach Khalid Jamil, of which they have won four and drawn two.

Chennaiyin, meanwhile, have two games left to play in what has been a dismal season thus far for them. They have had major issues due to not scoring enough goals. They created 183 chances and attempted 234 shots, second most by any team this season, but ended up scoring just 13 goals this season.

Chennaiyin also have the worst goal conversion rate of 5.55, highlighting how wasteful they have been in offence.

