Northeast's sporting and fitness culture is paying India rich dividends: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): After Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) stormed into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, Union Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy said that the Northeast's sporting and fitness culture is paying India rich dividends.



"The enthusiasm for sports and fitness activities in the North East states is a well-known fact. This was evident in my travels to these beautiful lands even before I became the Minister for the Development of the Northeast Region," said Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy also said that with Lovlina Borgohain guaranteeing us a second medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, after defeating a former world champion, it fills his heart with pride.

"Just like me, this is a joyous moment not just for every Assamese but for every Indian. To see a young woman from Baro Mukhia village in Golaghat district, Assam finish at the podium in Tokyo Olympics fills me with so much happiness", he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister tweeted "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on entering the semi-finals of the women's welterweight category at #Tokyo2020. The first woman boxer from Assam to qualify for #Olympics is now the first boxer to secure a medal for India at #Tokyo2020"

The Union Minister further stated that Lovlina's fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude is well known.

He said many of us have seen Lovlina train with a gas cylinder during the lockdown. It is this Nari Shakti that the Prime Minister talks about and wants us to celebrate.

"Lovlina's journey in Tokyo will continue next week in her semi-final bout. India will cheer her on and every household will treat her as one of their own as they watch her land those famous punches. Today, let us celebrate that the two medals that we have won so far due to two amazing, gritty women who persevered against all odds", he said. (ANI)

