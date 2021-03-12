Northerns seniors quads ready for title tilt

Ahead of the men's and women's senior provincial tournaments in Kimberley and Cape Town respectively, Northerns have selected two very experienced sides.

"This has been a very tough season for so many of our players, with so much uncertainty. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it took a long time for club cricket to get going," Northerns Cricket Services Manager Charlotte Serwadi said.

The two squads have plenty of experience and ability littered across them, and they are expected to challenge strongly for honours.

"Our women's team will be led by Gandhi Jafta, and she can count on the support of the likes of Robyn Searle, Khanyisile Skhosana and Ricea Coetzer, just to name a few. The team has been preparing diligently, and we are looking forward to good results in the Cape," Serwadi said.

In the men's provincial squad, Titans capped Diego Rosier, Gregory Mahlokwana and Rubin Hermann will be the cornerstone of skipper Jiveshan Pillay's plans.

"There are a lot of options for Jiveshan, and some very exciting young bowlers in the squad. We are looking forward to some good news from Kimberley," Serwadi said.

Squads:

Women's squad: Gandhi Jafta (captain), Robyn Searle, Deeksha Sharma, Eliz-Mari Marx, Lebogang Nkadimeng, Ricea Coetzer, Nicolien Janse van Rensburg, Kgalalelo Matsepe, Kay-Leigh Tapp, Khanyisile Skhosana, Paulinah Mashishi, Danelle Oberholzer, Nomahlubi Makgato, Monalisa Legodi, Maria Msiza

Men's squad: Jiveshan Pullay (captain), Diego Rosier, Bafana Mahlangu, Evan Jones, Gionne Koopman, Modiri Litheko, Rubin Hermann, Khulani Baloyi, Kyle Simmonds, Gregory Mahlokwana, Luvuyo Nkese, Gideon Peters, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete

