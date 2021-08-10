Not a lot of positives from Bangladesh series: Aus skipper Wade

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan claimed four wickets and Mohammad Saifuddin three as Bangladesh shot out Australia for its lowest ever score in T20Is in the fifth and final match. Shakib claimed four wickets for nine runs and Saifuddin took three for 12 as Australia were all out for 62 as the hosts won the match by 60, bringing the curtains down on a series the Aussies would like to forget.

Dhaka, Aug 10 (IANS) Australia skipper Matthew Wade has said that there are "not a lot of positives" to take home from the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which concluded here on Monday evening with the hosts wrapping up the series 4-1.

"There's not a lot of positives to take out of it (series), to get beaten in the fashion we did, especially tonight, was not good enough from an Australian cricket team regardless of the personnel we've got here," Wade said.

"The reality is we need to get better at spin, myself included. There's a lot of players in this team who need to find a way to score runs in these conditions," Wade was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"[Bangladesh] are a terrific team in their own conditions, their spinners bowled really well, and they still found a way to find the extra runs and that's something we can definitely get better at doing. Whether they came a little harder at the front and that is something we, may be, needed to do earlier."

Wade also said that playing on the pitches in Dhaka was a challenge.

"I've played a lot of cricket and they are certainly the most challenging T20 international pitches I've ever played on."

