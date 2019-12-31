Not afraid of taking big decisions, says Chris Silverwood

London [UK], Dec 31 (ANI): "England would not be afraid of taking big decisions," said side's coach Chris Silverwood when asked whether the team can drop pacers Stuart Broad or James Anderson in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

The Three Lions had to suffer a 107-run defeat against the Proteas at Centurion in the first-Test of the four-match series.

Sam Curran was the pick of England bowlers in the first innings while Jofra Archer took a five-wicket haul in the second innings. So, this may force the side to consider dropping Broad or Anderson to play an extra spinner in the next match."In Jimmy and Stuart we have a wealth of experience and we would be really stupid not to take that into consideration for every game. It would be naive of us not to do that," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying."But equally you do want your youngsters to come through and if we are going to make room for a spinner then we have got to have a look at that. We have to look at which seamers will be right for that particular pitch and choose from there. If there is a big decision to be made, we're not afraid to make it," he added.England is also struggling with the form of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow as neither of them has scored a century in the longest format of the game this year."We have just got to keep backing them as we know they're both very fine players. They are an asset to a team. Jonny wasn't in the team going into New Zealand, but he did a lot of work behind the scenes. He was in Potchefstroom and then Cape Town with the fast-bowling group, facing the bowlers and working on his game. He worked particularly hard and earned his way back into this team," Silverwood said."Jos is in a position where he will sometimes have to marshal the tail as well. That's the unique challenge of batting at Number 7. But equally, he can go out there, really hurt people at times. At the moment, we feel he's best suited to that position," he added.England will take on South Africa in the second Test from January 3-7 next year. (ANI)