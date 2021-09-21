Not going to talk about my future at Barcelona, says coach Koeman

Barcelona [Spain], September 21 (ANI): Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said that he is not going to talk about his future with the club after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Granada.



Barcelona trailed for 88 minutes in the game, and it was down to Ronald Araujo to help the side get an equaliser in the match.

"I'm not going to talk about my future anymore. Today's Barca is not the Barca of eight years ago. We played Barca's way, but we don't have the speed on the break because Philippe Coutinho goes inside, Yusuf Demir doesn't go too deep and that's the way it is. With Ansu Fati or Ousmane Dembele, it's different, you have more speed, but you have to look for alternatives," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

"Before the game, you think about winning, especially at home, but our bad start made the game difficult for us. We didn't come in strong, it was our fault. We improved during the game. We changed and we played with crosses from the wings. We put energy into scoring. We wanted more, but one point is better than nothing. We deserved the draw," he added.

Barcelona is currently in seventh place in La Liga standings with eight points from four games.

The side will next square off against Cadiz in La Liga on Thursday. (ANI)

