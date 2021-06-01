Not ideal to tour without practice: Women's cricket coach Powar

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Indian women's team coach Ramesh Powar on Tuesday said that not being able to practice due to quarantine is not an ideal way to start a tour. The team leaves for an all-format tour of England early on Wednesday.

"It is not [an] ideal world though at the moment. We are looking at the bright side -- we are playing cricket. Women's cricket is getting the opportunities to play Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is. It is a good long tour of 45 days," said Powar, a former India off-spinner.