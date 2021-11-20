Not many had impact on the game like AB did: Rohit

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Following the retirement of AB de Villiers, India's T20I skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the Proteas batter on a wonderful career, saying not many have been able to have this level of impact on the game.



"Not many people have had the impact on the game like AB did. It was indeed a pleasure to watch him play from the other side. Happy retirement AB, best wishes to and your family @ABdeVilliers17," tweeted Rohit.

Former Proteas batsman, AB de Villiers, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, calling time on his participation in all T20 leagues across the world. This followed his retirement from international cricket in May of 2018.

At 37 years of age, the icon ended his career with 9,424 T20 runs at a strike rate of 150.13 in 320 innings. He was not out 67 times, with four centuries, 69 fifties and a high score of 133 not-out. He also took 230 catches and registered 18 stumpings.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith also said the maverick Proteas batter was in a class of his own.

"It's safe to say that AB is in a class of his own," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith in an official release.

"I was fortunate enough to not only play with him, but to captain him as well. Always a team man, AB was never afraid to step up to the plate in whatever capacity his team needed him in. He has batted, bowled and kept wicket for South Africa with the same passion and drive he puts into every task requested of him -- we won't even mention the outstanding fielder that he was on top of it all," he added. (ANI)

