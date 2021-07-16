Not prioritising limited-overs cricket over Tests: Bhuvi

"To be honest, there is no priority for me, whether it is white ball or red ball. So, if I am selected as part of the red ball cricket team, I will definitely try to contribute. I am not looking to prioritise white ball or red ball cricket. Just working normally to prepare for all the formats," he told the media in a virtual interaction.

Colombo, July 16 (IANS) Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, vice-captain of Indian team here, said on Friday that he has not prioritised limited-overs cricket over Tests and is ready to play in whatever format he is asked to.

"If I get a chance in any of the formats, I will look to contribute. I am not looking ahead, say at 18-20 months. Have to prepare so that I have to play all three formats. If I get a chance then I definitely will try to contribute," he added.

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer has not played multi-day format cricket since January 2018 when he appeared in a Test in South Africa. He said he has no regrets.

"I am satisfied with my career. Injuries happen; ups and downs happen. I try to recover as quickly as possible from injury and return to the ground. Whatever I can contribute to the team, I want to contribute in future as well," he said further.

The pace bowler also said that he hasn't changed much in bowling style, except that he wants to get over injuries quickly.

"Not really (I haven't changed much). The only thing I have worked on is how to get over those injuries quickly. Not any major thing, just particular workload -- how to recover from it quickly and a few things that trainers and physios advised me to do. But there is not any particular thing. Nothing has changed," added the fast bowler.

The new ball bowler, who has represented India in 117 ODIs and 48 T20 Internationals, is by far the most experienced bowler in the Indian line-up said he is guiding youngsters.

"These are very talented young guys. They have done well in their respective IPL teams. They have made a place in Indian team. We never try to make anything complicated. Being a senior member, I have not done any rocket science, just tried to do things that we can contribute," he added.

