Not scared of any team, can win any game: Sharma ahead of series-decider

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Ahead of the series-decider against West Indies, India batsman Rohit Sharma said that they are not scared of any team and have the ability to win any game.

"We are not scared of any team. Like I said they were good on that particular day and they won the game, as simple as that. If we are good, we know we can win any game at any given condition," Sharma said in the pre-match press conference.

"They have got some power-hitters right from the top to the end. It is a good challenge for our bowlers to bowl against a team like that where you know every second ball they are going to come and try to hit six," he added.India won the first T20I by six wickets but suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the second T20I against West Indies.The visitors posted a massive 208-run target in the first T20I but the Men in Blue managed to chase it down with the help of Virat Kohli's brilliant innings of 94 not out.Sharma termed West Indies as an 'unpredictable' team and praised skipper's innings for taking the side over the line."They are very unpredictable as a team. You never know what they can come up with on that given day like we saw the other day. Even in the first game, they played very well and it was Virat's brilliance that got us over. But with West Indies, this is always expected and they play well as a team," he said.The series-decider between India and West Indies will be played on December 11. (ANI)