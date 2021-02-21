Not the match I wanted, all respect to Djokovic: Medvedev

Melbourne [Australia], February 21 (ANI): After losing the Australian Open final, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev on Sunday said that it was not the match he wanted and added that he cannot wait for the next year.



World number one Novak Djokovic defeated Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals of the Australian Open 2021 here at the Rod Laver Arena to clinch his 9th Australian title.

Taking to Twitter Medvedev wrote, "Not the match I wanted. All respect to @DjokerNole. Proud of my Aussie summer and cannot wait to be back next year."

This was the 18th Grand Slam win for the Serbian player. Djokovic came out all guns blazing and it seemed as if he did not want to waste time in winning his 18th Grand Slam, but Medvedev eventually came back and the set was tied at 5-5. However, in the end, Djokovic showed his class to win the first set 7-5 in about 42 minutes.

The 33-year-old Djokovic made light work of Medvedev in the second set and the Serbian won the second set with ease and as a result, he was just one more set away from winning his ninth Australian Open title.

Djokovic had no trouble in winning the third set as well and with this, the Serbian ended up winning the match in straight sets. (ANI)

