Now, Manjrekar calls Jadeja a 'street-smart cricketer'

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja played his first game for India at the World Cup when the two-time world champions faced Sri Lanka in their last league match at Headingley, Leeds.

It turned out to be a dream start for Jadeja as he struck in his first over to remove Kusal Mendis. A perfect delivery foxed the Lankan batsman and he was tumped by MS DHoni. Guess who was on commentary at that point - Sanjay Manjrekar.

A few days after calling Jadeja a bit-and-pieces cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar was forced to change his views when Jadeja tasted success. On air for Star Sports at that stage, the former India batsman termed the all-rounder a street-smart cricketer.

"Jadeja is a quick bowler and this is a pitch that's going to turn. Of the 3 spinning options India have - Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal have been the game-changers for India in the middle for India in the last 18 months." "Come the semi-finals and finals, although he has been one with the higher average, Kuldeep and Chahal get more wickets, and have their average as a result under 30. India are assuming they are going to play England at Edgbaston, a small ground where the ball will turn for the spinners. They won't have the heart to play both wrist-spinners especially the England played those two wrist-spinners in the last game so I see Jadeja as a good compromise, a good option. He can keep the runs down when the pitch is turning. "He will be a force.. just have to contend with people like Morgan and Stokes. So Virat Kohli will have to bowl him at the right time as well," Manjrekar said. Before India's game against Bangladesh, Manjrekar had said, "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner." At that time, Ravindra Jadeja had responded with a sharp message on Twitter and said he had enough of Manjrekar's verbal diarrhoea. Well, seeing things as they are, Jadeja definitely has the upper hand in this battle.