  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. 'Now we have the six-pack': Lewandowski as Bayern Munich complete sextuple

'Now we have the six-pack': Lewandowski as Bayern Munich complete sextuple

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 12th, 2021, 17:01:17hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Bayern Munich players after the victory. (Photo/ Robert Lewandowski Twitter)

Doha [Qatar], February 12 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is beaming with joy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup and said now they have the "six-pack" as it was their sixth title in a year.

"We just wanted to win. Now we have the six-pack, that's a big story, not only for Bayern Munich but for all of football. The way we played, that will keep for a long, long time," the club's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying.
On Thursday, FC Bayern defeated Tigres 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and thus secured a historic sixth title within one year. Only FC Barcelona (in 2009) had previously achieved this feat.
During the match, Bayern were dominant for long spells and had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half, but Benjamin Pavard scored the match-winner early in the second half, firing his side to the title.
Reflecting on the achievement, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich said: "We fought hard for the title. We got the title for everyone who couldn't be there today. It was a hard piece of work. But I think it was deserved and we walked off the pitch as deserved winners." (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features