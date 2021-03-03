NRAI to discuss Sports Code, banned shooters in General Body meeting

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will discuss the Sports Code and also the banned shooters in its general body meeting, scheduled to take place on Friday.



"It's a very important meeting because we are going to discuss some important issues... The agenda is to discuss Sports Code. We want to have a detailed discussion over the Sports Code as it is important to understand the aspects. As of now, I can say that Sports Code is the main topic of this meeting. Apart from Sports Code, there will be a discussion on banned shooters as well," a source in the association told ANI.

Last month, NRAI President Raninder Singh had said that he would be persuading the General Body of the National Federation to stay the decision taken by the Governing Body to ban certain shooters from the next Nationals for disciplinary reasons.

Invoking powers vested on him as President, Raninder, in a statement, had said: "It has always been our endeavor to act in the best interests of our sport and our shooters. As such, no one is as pained as us when at times severe action is needed to be taken on anyone belonging to the shooting fraternity, most of all, on our dear shooters.

"I received several requests from the parents and the affected shooters themselves on the recent decision taken by the Governing Body. As such I have decided to refer the decision to the General Body, scheduled to meet early next month, and persuade them to not implement the said decision. However, this will certainly be a one-off, and any such disciplinary breach, will not be tolerated in the future," he had added.

The Governing Body of the NRAI had banned as many as 15 shooters from taking part in the next Nationals, for breach of discipline. They are: Sriharsha R. Devaraddi, Keshav Sharma, Vikram Singh Bhati, Imroz Ahmed, Pratyush Aman Barik, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Tarun Kumar Dahiya, Meenal Yadav, Tejpreet Kaur Oberoi, Dilpreet Singh, Rajeev Ranjan, Visnu Shivraj Pandian, Krishan Kumar, Jyothi H Sannakki, and Ishank Ahuja. (ANI)

