NZ leave for London after warming up at WTC final venue

London, May 29 (IANS) After spending 10 days getting used to Southampton where they will encounter India in World Test Championship (WTC) final next month, New Zealand are travelling to London on Saturday for two-Test series against England that begins at Lord's from June 2, the day India check in to Southampton.

New Zealand played an intra-squad warm-up during their stay in Southampton. While South Africa-born opener Devon Conway (55 not out) impressed on the first day as Latham XI made 289 for six, batsmen Daryl Mitchell (64 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (60 not out) scored on the second day as Williamson XI made 294 for five.

"The New Zealand team travels to London today…," the New Zealand Cricket board informed on twitter.

The Kiwis are expecting their quarantine as well as two Tests against England prove to be good warm-up for next month's WTC final, beginning June 18, and gives them a head-start against India.

"It's nice to be here (Rose Bowl). The guys can familiarise themselves. I imagine we'll probably be in the same room when we come back," pace bowler Tim Southee had said last week.

"When you come back for the final, you're a little bit more comfortable having spent some time here and use the facilities and hopefully can get out and make the most of that later in the squad game in the middle," he had added.

--IANS

kh/