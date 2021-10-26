NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson ruled out of T20 WC with calf tear

Dubai [UAE], October 26 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE with a calf tear.



New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a release stated "Ferguson felt tightness in his right calf following training last night (Tuesday) and a subsequent MRI scan on game-day revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery."

With the Blackcaps set to play five pool games over the next 13 days, coach Gary Stead said they had no option but to rule Ferguson out of the tournament.

"It's a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now," Stead said.

"He's a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form - so to lose him at this time is a blow. However, we are fortunate to have a like for like replacement in the form of Adam who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks."

Stead indicated Ferguson would be replaced in the 15-player tournament squad by Adam Milne subject to approval by the ICC Technical Committee.

Milne is already in the UAE with the team having been selected in the squad as travelling injury cover, but won't be available to play until ICC approval has been received making him unavailable for today's Group Two match against Pakistan in Sharjah. (ANI)

