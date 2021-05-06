NZ Test squad's IPL players to leave India on May 11

"Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK, ahead of preparations for the Test series against England, and the ICC World Test Championship final against India," the NZC said in a statement.

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) New Zealand's Test players who are part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams will leave India for the UK, where they face England in two Tests before the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, on May 11, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.

Fast bowler Trent Boult, however, will return to New Zealand in a chartered flight that will leave New Delhi on Friday along with trainer Chris Donaldson. Both are returning home briefly to see their families.

"We're completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK. They've always been the consummate professionals and we're more than happy to accommodate these arrangements," said NZC CEO David White.

Boult will depart for the UK in early June. He will spend a week with his family in May after finishing his quarantine period before training at Mount Maunganui. NZC expects him to be available for selection for the second Test against England.

