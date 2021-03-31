NZ to take late call on Sophie Devine's availability for T20I series-decider

Auckland [New Zealand], March 31 (ANI): New Zealand will be making a late decision on Sophie Devine's availability for the T20I series-decider against Australia.



Devine withdrew from the second T20I in Napier suffering from fatigue at the end of a long season. Amy Satterthwaite took over the captaincy in the contest which the White Ferns won off the last ball to level the series.



Devine has been playing regular cricket since the end of September last year when New Zealand toured Australia for T20Is and ODIs. That was followed by the Women's Big Bash League with Perth Scorchers before returning home for the domestic season - which involved two weeks in managed isolation - then this visit by Australia.

"After an extensive season that started back in September 2020, Sophie will look at how she can best balance her cricket commitments with the need to rest and recover over the coming days," ESPNcricinfo quoted New Zealand Cricket as sating in a statement.

New Zealand coach Bob Carter said: "Simply put, at times like this we always need to focus on what our people need to be at their best and cricket must come second. She's traveling with the side to Auckland and we won't be making any decisions on her availability for the third T20I until late in the piece."

The final and third T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played on Thursday. (ANI)

