NZ vs Aus: Focus is on winning T20 series, says Finch

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 21 (ANI): Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Sunday said that the focus of his side remains on winning the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.



New Zealand and Australia will be locking horns in five T20Is, beginning Monday and this series will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in India this year.

"The first aim to is to win the series but there is also a bit of information grabbing throughout the series with guys in some different roles, potentially," Finch said today in Christchurch. Our number one focus is to try and win the series. We are coming up against a great New Zealand side, quite experienced," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

"You have got captain Kane Williamson leading the side with Martin Guptill at the top of the order who is a great white-ball player for New Zealand. Then you have got the experience of (pacemen Trent) Boult and (Tim) Southee, (spinners Mitch) Santner and (Ish) Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham as well. It is a very settled, experienced side and we are going to have to be at our best to win," he added.

Finch has already stated that he will bat in the top three along with Matthew Wade and Josh Philippe. All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will bat at four and five respectively.

"Josh Philippe, we have seen how dynamic he is and the form he has been in throughout the Big Bash, so really excited for him to get an opportunity at some point throughout this series," said Finch.

Australia will exit hotel quarantine today ahead of tomorrow's opening clash at Hagley Oval.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, *Martin Guptill (pending fitness test), Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. *Finn Allen (on stand-by for Guptill). (ANI)