NZ vs Aus: Santner tests negative for Covid-19, to be available for 4th T20I

Wellington [New Zealand], March 4 (ANI): Left-arm New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series against Australia.



Santner was ruled out of the third T20I after he woke up with a head-cold. He was put under self-isolation as a precautionary measure while awaiting the results of a COVID test. Adam Milne was added as his cover for the third T20I.

"Team update| BLACKCAPS all-rounder Mitchell Santner has returned a negative COVID test this afternoon. He is feeling better and available for selection for T20 four against Australia at Sky Stadium on Friday night," New Zealand Cricket informed in a tweet on Thursday.

Santner had returned with the figures of 4/31 in the second T20I played at the University Oval in Dunedin.

The host currently lead the series 2-1, having won the first two games by 53 and 4 runs respectively.

However, the Aaron Finch-led side were able to keep the series alive as they registered a convincing 64-run win in the third T20I played on Wednesday at the Westpac Stadium here.

The fourth match of the series will be played at the Sky Stadium here on Friday night before the last game slated to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

After that, the Kiwis will take on Bangladesh in three ODIs and as many T20Is between March 20 to April 1. (ANI)

