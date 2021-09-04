Observations from The Oval

Atop the five-storey structure are presently three flagpoles; the middle one taller than the others. On one side flutters the Indian tricolour; on the other the English St George's cross. In the centre is the British Union Jack.

Its dignified red brick and sandstone pavilion, now rather camouflaged by hoardings of the stadium's sponsor, KIA Motors, was constructed between 1895 and 1897.

While the present Test is obviously between England and India, the flags representing them are regional and national, respectively. The Indian standard is by protocol on a par with the British ensign. Thus, for it to fly at a lower height than its United Kingdom counterpart is diplomatically and politically incorrect.

The matter, though, escapes the Indian supporters who occupy a section of the stands. The Indian High Commission in London doesn't seem to have lodged a protest either.

