October 23 last day of CoA in office: Vinod Rai

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): October 23 will be the last day for Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in office, chief Vinod Rai confirmed on Thursday.

'Yes, after keeping in mind the assembly election dates of Maharashtra and Haryana, we have extended the BCCI election date from October 22nd to 23rd. People would have difficulty in reaching us so that is why we have pushed the election date by one day," Rai told ANI.



"Yes, you have seen the similar CoA working in DDCA and they demitted the office right after the election, where is the scope for Coa after the election is over and set of officer bearers is being elected," he said.

When the CoA chief was asked about the compliance of Haryana with the BCCI constitution, he replied: "As of now Haryana has not sent its constitution yet but Tamil Nadu has sent and we have examined it. Maharashtra is also compliant with the BCCI constitution. Mumbai is being examined".

Recently, the CoA issued an advisory in which the dates for elections were rescheduled.

"The date of BCCI election is extended by one day in view of the Legislative Assembly elections in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21, 2019. Accordingly, the election date for BCCI stands postponed to October 23, 2019," CoA said in a statement. (ANI)