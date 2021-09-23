Odisha CM felicitates Indian U-18 Girls' Rugby Team

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday interacted with the Indian Under-18 Girls' Rugby Team and felicitated them with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for winning silver at Asia Rugby Under-18 Girls' Rugby Sevens Championship 2021.

Congratulating the team in their success, Patnaik said: "You played brilliantly and narrowly missed the gold. We are very proud of this achievement. You have shown grit, speed, skill and fierce determination."