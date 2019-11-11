Odisha FC youngsters train with Aspire Academy in Doha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (IANS) Four boys from Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC are training at the renowned Aspire Academy in Doha, a statement said on Monday.

The four players are Deven Sawhney, Ruben Letkhotinchon, CVL Remtluanga and S Lalhrezuala.

All of them are from the youth (under 18) team of Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC). The team was crowned champion of the AIFF Elite Youth League in Delhi zone for the 2018-19 season.

Odisha FC have been associated with the Qatar based football academy since 2017-18.

The Club's Odia defender Shubham Sarangi, was one of the first to get trained at Aspire Academy and he is now a regular starter in the Club's senior team.