Odisha gears up to host 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha and Naval Tata Hockey Academy Odisha are getting prepared to host the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 from March 17 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



The 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will be held from March 17 to 26 while the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will be organized from March 17 to 25.

The Kalinga Hockey Stadium has hosted several big international competitions such as the Hockey Men's World Cup in 2018 and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in 2019. Therefore, it will be a fantastic opportunity for the players competing in the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 and 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 to showcase their talent in a historic stadium.

The 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will have six days of pool matches followed by quarterfinals on March 23. The semi-finals and the final will take place on March 25 and 26 respectively. A total of 15 teams will be part of the tournament.

The 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will have six days of pool matches followed by semifinals on March 24 with 3rd/ 4th place and final will take place on March 25. A total of 10 teams will be part of the tournament.

Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Vishal K. Dev, IAS said, "We are very excited to host the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021, here at the Kalinga Stadium. The competition will provide a brilliant platform to the academy players to test their skills and evolve into better hockey players."

He added, "We have put in place guidelines to ensure the safety of all the persons involved in both the competitions."

Along with following the Hockey India SOPs, all the persons involved in the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 and 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will also strictly follow the guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Odisha and all athletes and officials will need to have the Aaroya Setu app on their devices. They must also follow physical distancing measures at all locations, except athletes on the field. The Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha and Naval Tata Hockey Academy Odisha will also appoint Hygiene Officers who will be present at the venue to monitor the participants' well-being during both the competitions. (ANI)

