Odisha govt recommends Dutee Chand for Khel Ratna, Anuradha Biswal for Dhyan Chand Award

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS), Government of Odisha, has recommended ace sprinter Dutee Chand for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and international hockey player Birendra Lakra for the Arjuna Award, for the year 2021.



"Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS), Government of Odisha, has recommended to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India, the names of Odia athletes, ace sprinter, Dutee Chand for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and international hockey player, Birendra Lakra for the Arjuna Award, for the year 2021," an official statement read.

Further, veteran hockey coach Kalucharan Chaudhary has been recommended for Dronacharya Award and former National Record holder in 100m hurdles Anuradha Biswal for Dhyan Chand Award.

In addition, KIIT University and Odisha Mining Corporation have been nominated for the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award.

"Each of them has demonstrated their passion and dedication for sports and we wish them the very best," the statement added.

Last week, Hockey India nominated Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and former India women's hockey team player Deepika for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Harmanpreet Singh, Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur were nominated for the Arjuna Award.

For the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, Hockey India has recommended former India stalwarts RP Singh and M Ch. Sanggai Ibemhal. Coaches BJ Kariappa and CR Kumar have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.

The period of consideration for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is between January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020.

In this while, PR Sreejesh has played a key role in India's Silver Medal win at the Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018, Bronze Medal win at the 2018 Asian Games and the Gold Medal win at the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019. Meanwhile, drag-flick sensation Harmanpreet Singh, who has over 100 international caps, Vandana Katariya, who has over 200 international caps and Navjot Kaur, who has over 150 international caps, have been nominated for the Arjuna Award for their sensational performances in Indian teams' victories in the last few years. (ANI)

