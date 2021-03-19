Odisha, Punjab score big wins in sub-junior men's hockey

Ajit Mahato (24th minute, 53), Oram Bilkan (7th minute, 40) and Menjas Ekka (52nd minute, 54) scored two goals each for Odisha while Abhisek Topno (21st minute) and Satish Munda (19th minute) scored a goal each.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Haryana also registered victories.

Jind (Haryana), March 19 (IANS) Odisha beat Chhattisgarh by a comprehensive 8-0 margin while Punjab beat Karnataka 6-0 on the third day of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship here on Friday.

Dilraj Singh's (5th minute, 12, 53) hat-trick powered Punjab as they slammed half a dozen goals against Karnataka. Jaskarandeep Singh (52nd minute, 56) scored both his goals in the final quarter of the match. Sandeep Singh (25th minute) scored one goal.

Jharkhand eased to a 5-0 win over Tamil Nadu. Adisan Minj (18th minute, 25) scored a couple of goals whereas Nmit Dohdray (55th minute), Roshan Lakra Reetik (51st minute) and Captain Sukhnath Guria (44th minute) scored a goal each.

Chandigarh edged out Andhra Pradesh 2-1 in a thrilling fashion while Haryana beat Rajasthan 3-1.

Sagar's (16th minute) field goal put Chandigarh in the lead but Andhra Pradesh equalised through Kotaru Teja (18th minute). Amit (52nd minute) scored the winner in the final quarter for Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Amit Khasa (1st minute) and Prikshit Panchal (6th minute) gave Haryana a good start. Ajay Shaktawat (32nd minute) pulled one goal back for Rajasthan before Ravinder (42nd minute) scored Haryana's third goal.

