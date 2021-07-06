Odisha recommends Pramod Bhagat for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Bhubaneswar, July 6 (IANS) The Odisha government has recommended the name of para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat for the country's highest sporting honour, "Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award", for the year 2021.

The state also recommended the name of vice-captain of Indian women's hockey team, Deep Grace Ekka for Arjuna Award for the year 2021. The department of sports and youth services (DSYS) has recommended the names to the sports ministry.