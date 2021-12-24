Odisha sports minister inaugurates National Para Badminton Championship

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Behera said, "Our Para athletes have brought glory for India at the Tokyo Paralympics and we are proud of each one of them. It is a big day for us as we host the 4th National Para Badminton Championship and welcome each and everyone to this championship. I wish everyone the very best for the games."

President of Paralympic India Deepa Malik said on the occasion that, "In recent times, Odisha has set a great example by supporting various sports and taking them to new heights. In the same vein, Odisha has now come forward to host the Para Badminton Nationals, a sport which has recently given India four Paralympic medals. The Paralympic Committee of India is proud to work with the Odisha government and the Para Sports Association of Odisha to conduct this tournament."

Para Sports Association Odisha president Kamala Kanta Rath said, "The team has worked hard day and night to make this tournament possible and I am proud of the way we have left no stone unturned to make this event a grand success."

Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Services Govternment of Odisha are organising the three-day mega event in which over 500 players are participating.

The event is being held at two venues -- Railway Indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar in association with KC Memorial Trust and Udaan Badminton Academy from Dec 24-26 under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India and Badminton Association of India.

