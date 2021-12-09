Odisha to host Junior National Rugby Sevens

A total of 24 States and affiliated Units to Rugby India will be participating and will fight the battle to claim victory in this championship. The participating State teams include Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Goa, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and hosts Odisha.

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (IANS) Rugby India in association with the Odisha government, Societe Generale, KIIT University and Odisha Rugby Football Association, are hosting the 6th Junior National Rugby Sevens Championship here at the KIIT University from December 10-12.

Nasser Hussain, chief executive officer, Rugby India said, "This is an extremely exciting time for Rugby India given the increasing popularity that the sport is witnessing across the nation. The overwhelming participation that we have received for this tournament is true testament to that."

With 24 State teams in the boy's category and 21 State teams in the girl's category, this grand event promises to showcase some brilliant rugby over the weekend, said Hussain.

"It has been two years since we have hosted a National Tournament of this scale due to the pandemic. The staggering participation numbers show the eagerness of teams and players to get back on the field and return to play," he added.

The tournaments will serve as the platform for selection for the Indian National U-18 and U-20 teams which are set to participate in the Asian Rugby championships later next year.

A mega week of rugby is in store as Rugby India is set to host the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championships on the following weekend (December 17 to 19) at the same venue.

