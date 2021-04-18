O'Dowd becomes 1st Dutch player to score T20I ton

Kirtipur (Nepal), April 18 (IANS) Dutch player Max O'Dowd became the first cricketer from his country to hit a century in a T20 International, smashing a sensational unbeaten 133 to help his side defeat Malaysia by 15 runs in the second match of the tri-nation series in Kirtipur, Nepal on Sunday.

The Auckland-born O'Dowd took just 73 balls on way to his unbeaten 133, slamming 15 fours and six sixes as the Netherlands amassed 191 for 2 in the allotted 20 overs after winning the toss.