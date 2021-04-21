Old is gold: Sehwag lauds Mishra for match-winning show against MI

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Former India batsman Virender Sehwag lauded spinner Amit Mishra for giving a match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.



Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web over Mumbai Indians before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played knocks of 45 and 33 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Mishra had picked four wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

"Old is gold. Amit Mishra proving why he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with an incredible spell and @DelhiCapitals showing it is possible to chase in Chennai by being sensible," tweeted Sehwag.

Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn't falter at the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job a lot easier for the DC batsmen.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

"Obviously, I am feeling good with my performance as it came against the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai has the experience of playing here in Chennai but we managed to defeat them here. I am happy with my performance. I always try to bowl the ball outside Rohit's zone and I do not give him pace. I always try to defeat him in flight so that he trys a shot that is not his strength," Mishra had told Prithvi Shaw in a video posted on the official website of IPL. (ANI)

