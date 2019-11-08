Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Rojo 'top-quality footballer' after win over Partizan

Leeds [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Manchester City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer termed Marcos Rojo a 'top-quality footballer' for his performance against Partizan on Friday.

"He's been excellent since he started in pre-season. He's played more than he, maybe, expected. That's why he's still here and he's a top-quality footballer," said Solskjaer.



Manchester United registered a 3-0 win over Partizan during their Europa League clash.

Solskjaer further said: "He's a winner, with a good mentality, he can pass and he can defend. It's now about keeping him fit and he's been fit for a long time. You can see his qualities."

It was Rojo's sixth appearance of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Argentine's availability for the team is great for Manchester United, said the Manchester City manager.

"He's got such a big heart and such a passion for football. He's a winner. To have him around when he's fit and in a good mood, it's been great for us," he said.

"The boys love him and he sometimes spreads fear in training because he tackles properly. He's one of the ones who really cares about the game," Solskjaer added.

Manchester United will now take on Brighton in the Premier League on November 10. (ANI)

