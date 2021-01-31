  1. Sify.com
Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain tumour surgery on Feb 4

Former shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee (Photo/ BAI media Twitter)

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Two-time Olympian and three-time national champion shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He will undergo surgery at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on February 4.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) wished a speedy recovery to Bhattacharjee. The 48-year-old represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
"2 time Olympian & National Champion Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital where the surgery is slated for Feb 4. On behalf of @himantabiswa, BAI & #Badminton fraternity we pray for his speedy recovery. #getwellsoon," BAI Tweeted.

Current national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was ranked number two in the Indian team for major part of Bhattacharjee's reign. (ANI)

