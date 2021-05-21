Olympic boxer Shakti Mazumdar passes away at 90

Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) Boxer Shakti Mazumdar, who was a member of the Indian contingent at the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games, passed away after suffering a heart-attack at his home in the Ballygunge area of Kolkata on Friday. He was 90.

A flyweight boxer, Mazumdar had got a walkover from Vietnam's Nguyen Van Cua, but later lost to South Korea's Han Soo-ann.