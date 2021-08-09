Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra returns back to grand welcome

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday arrived back home to a thunderous and grand welcome after winning a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.



Javelin thrower Chopra on Saturday had won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.

Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, Neeraj was swamped by supporters and they played dhols to give a thunderous response to the 23-year-old's historic feat back in Tokyo.

Neeraj somehow made his way from the crowd and he quickly entered his car to make his way out of the airport.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

