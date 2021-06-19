Olympic qualification: Indian women archers aim for bullseye

"There are three Tokyo Olympic Games quota places available in Paris. The competition is tough, but we are confident of a good performance," team coach Purnima Mahato told IANS.

Paris, June 19 (IANS) All eyes are on the Indian women recurve team as it lines up on Sunday with the goal of earning an Olympic team quota place at an Olympic qualification tournament.

Indian team consists of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat. Madhu Vedwan is the reserve archer.

"There are 30 teams in fray for three quota places. The competition will start with the qualification round. In the final round there will be four top teams and only three will get the tickets for Tokyo," said Purnima.

Deepika has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in an individual event in November 2019, but the Indian team was off the target.

In Paris, the top three teams will be allotted quota places for the Olympics. The 2020 season was disrupted by the Covid pandemic.

The Indian men's recurve team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav had won team quota place in the men's category during the 2019 World Championships in the Netherlands.

The Olympic qualification tournament will be followed by the World Cup Stage 3 from June 21.

--IANS

nns/qma