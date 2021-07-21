Olympics: India security attache BK Sinha to reach Tokyo on July 24

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Retired IPS officer BK Sinha, who is the Security Attache for the Indian contingent in the upcoming 2020 Olympics, will be reaching Tokyo on July 24.



Even though the mega event gets underway on July 23, Sinha would be reaching a day later as there has been a slight change in his travel plans.

"As you recall I was scheduled to leave on 22nd but flight has been cancelled and now I have been put on 23rd flight and reaching Tokyo on 24th morning," reads the official statement.

Earlier, Sinha was also given the role of handling the responsibilities of Press Attache for the Indian contingent.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday started a new initiative #HumaraVictoryPunch to boost the morale of Indian athletes in the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the event will run up to August 8. The Olympic games were to be held last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes departed for Tokyo on July 17. Upon reaching, all the athletes have resumed their training to be in the best shape possible. (ANI)

