Olympics: Mexico, USA, Italy qualify for women's recurve archery

Second seeds India were the favourites to qualify, but they lost 0-6 to Colombia in the second round and crashed out of the competition.

Paris, June 21 (IANS) Mexico, the USA, and Italy have won the last three archery recurve women's team quota places for the Tokyo Olympic Games while the Indian team failed to progress at the final Olympic qualification tournament here.

"The result was unexpected, but the field was very competitive. There is no other chance to qualify for the team event for the Olympics," said an official of the Archery Association of India.

Of the 24 nations in the qualification round, only the top three teams were eligible for the Olympic quota places. Mexico, the USA and Italy won gold, silver and bronze respectively, in the Olympic qualification tournament to book Olympic berths late on Sunday.

Asian sporting giants China, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Belarus, Germany, Great Britain, Russia, Ukraine, and host Japan are among the 12 nations that will be seen in action in the recurve women's team competition at the Olympics Games, starting on July 23.

Mexico were the top seeded nation after morning's qualification round and beat Italy 5-1 in the semi-finals to book the ticket to Tokyo. In the other semi-finals, the USA defeated Spain 6-0 to win a quota place.

In the gold medal match, Mexico beat the USA 5-3.

Italy sealed the last team quota place by defeating Spain 5-3.

Competition at the final qualifier for the Tokyo Olympic Games continues with the individual event on Monday.

