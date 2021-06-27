Olympics: Pre-departure daily Covid tests for athletes from India, 5 nations

Tokyo, June 27 (IANS) The Japanese government has asked participants at the Tokyo Olympic Games from six South Asian countries, including India, to take Covid-19 tests every day for seven days prior to their departure for Japan.

Japan's state broadcaster NHK said on Sunday that athletes and all other members of delegations from India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face stricter countermeasures because of the spreading Delta variant, which was first identified in India, reports Xinhua.