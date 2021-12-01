On a high, ATK Mohun Bagan geared for Mumbai City challenge

The Kolkata outfit have hardly put a foot wrong this season, registering clinical wins against Kerala Blasters FC and arch-rivals SC East Bengal to notch all six points. Mumbai City FC though crashed to a 1-3 loss against Hyderabad FC, after a convincing win against FC Goa in their season opener.

Fatorda (Goa), Dec 1 (IANS) Last season's runners-up and the current league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan will take on defending champions Mumbai City FC in a replay of the previous edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here later on Wednesday.

On form, ATKMB are the favourites having won three of their last five competitive games. They lost one, while one game ended in a tie. They have looked solid this season, winning two out of the two matches played in the ISL.

On the other hand, the defending champions have won three, lost one and drawn the other in the last five competitive matches, which also includes the 2-1 win over ATKMB in the ISL final last season. But, with the momentum not favouring them, the Mumbai-based unit won't have it all their own way on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC, however, have maintained a clean slate against ATKMB, winning all three games they have played.

For ATKMB, the poaching skills of Manvir Singh will come in handy while competing against the defending champions. The Indian is getting better with each passing each day, as was evident from the second goal he scored against SC East Bengal.

Already establishing himself as a primary striker for his side, Singh would be aiming to step up his game to the next level, especially with the support he is enjoying up-front.

Mumbai City FC will look up to Spaniard Igor Angulo to keep them in the contest. Having already scored twice in the ongoing season, Angulo -- the golden boot winner from the previous season - has looked threatening in the league so far and is expected to do the same against ATK Mohun Bagan.

--IANS

akm/