On Olympic Day, Tendulkar urges everyone to look after their health

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): On the occasion of International Olympic Day, legend Sachin Tendulkar urged everyone to look after their health and not ignore it, no matter what.



Tendulkar posted a video on Twitter of himself working out in the gym and in the video, he said: "Today is Olympic Day, our athletes work hard for so long in order to give their best at the Games. Similarly, with our health, if we keep working on that daily, our health will remain completely fine."

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to all the Olympians who represented India. "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes," PM Modi tweeted.

India for the very first time sent a team to the Summer Olympic Games in 1920, and has participated in every Summer Games since then while winning 28 medals. India has also competed at several Winter Olympic Games beginning 1964, but never won any medals.

India has won 12 medals at the Summer Paralympic since the nation's debut at the 1968 Games and is still to participate in the Winter Paralympic Games.

The International Olympics Day is observed on June 23 every year to celebrate sports and health. This occasion celebrates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Sorbonne, Paris, on June 23, 1894, where Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games. The day aims at promoting sports and spreads the message of making sports an integral part of life.

Over the last couple of decades, Olympic Day has been associated with Olympic Day Runs all over the world. First launched in 1987, the run was about encouraging all NOCs to celebrate Olympic Day and promoting the practice of mass sport. From 45 participating NOCs in the first edition in 1987, the numbers have grown to more than one hundred participating NOCs.

"These days, Olympic Day is developing into much more than a run or just a sports event. Based on the three pillars of "move", "learn" and "discover", NOCs are deploying sports, cultural and educational activities aimed at everybody -- regardless of age, gender, social background or sporting ability," Olympic's official website stated on the concept of Olympic Day. (ANI)

