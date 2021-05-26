On this day in 1999, Ganguly, Dravid formed 318-run stand against Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): It was on this day, 22 years ago, when Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid formed a 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in the 50-over World Cup.



The duo achieved the feat in the group stage match against Sri Lanka played at Taunton. In the match between India and Sri Lanka, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Sadagoppan Ramesh (5) in the very first over of the innings. However, it was then that Ganguly and Dravid got together at the crease and went on to form a 318-run stand.

Ganguly played a knock of 183 runs studded with 17 fours and 7 sixes while Dravid scored 145 runs with the help of 17 fours and one six.

Their heroics enabled India to post a total of 373/6 in the allotted fifty overs. India then went on to easily win the match as the side bowled out Sri Lanka for just 216.

The Men in Blue went away with victory by 157 runs as Robin Singh scalped five wickets. This stand between Dravid and Ganguly is the fourth highest partnership in the history of ODI cricket.

India failed to make it to the semi-finals in the 1999 World Cup,.

India has won 50-over World Cup twice. Kapil Dev first led India to the title win in 1983 and then MS Dhoni's captured the trophy in 2011 after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals. (ANI)

