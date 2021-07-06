On this day in 2019: Rohit Sharma broke record for most centuries in single World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Two years ago on this day, India opener Rohit Sharma smashed his fifth hundred in the ICC World Cup 2019 and became the first batsman to score five tons in a single edition of the tournament.



Rohit not only broke former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara's record of most centuries in an ODI World Cup but also equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's tally of most tons scored in World Cup history.

With 648 runs under his belt, Rohit was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches. He scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Rohit achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the 44th match of World Cup 2019. Chasing 265, the opening batsman played a knock of 103 runs studded with 14 fours and two sixes off 94 balls.

KL Rahul also smashed a century and went on to score 111 runs. The duo's performance guided India to a comfortable seven wickets victory over Sri Lanka in 43.3 overs.

Rohit was awarded Player of the Match for his contribution with the bat in the game.

He has played 227 ODIs, 111 T20Is and 39 Tests so far. He has scored 14,748 runs across all formats. The 34-year-old is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his credit in ODI cricket.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. (ANI)

